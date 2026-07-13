FKF PL newbies Migori Youth bag goodies after State House visit

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 13, 2026 – President William Ruto on Monday handed a new bus to newly-crowned National Super League (NSL) champions Migori Youth.

Ruto congratulated the team for overcoming the competition in the second-tier of Kenyan football to earn passageway to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

“I want to welcome all of you here (State House) and congratulate you. I know that there were many other teams and talents and for you to organise and win, it takes effort, organisation, for which I want to say congratulations,” the president said.

Ruto added: “As you graduate to the Premier League, your assignment becomes even better.”

President William Ruto hands over a new bus to Migori Youth. PHOTO/PRESIDENT WILLIAM RUTO

The president further announced that a government-sponsored stadium under construction in Migori will be the new home base for the top flight newbies.

“The stadium we are building in Migori will be the home base of this great team,” he said.

Migori Youth secured their ticket to the elite level of Kenyan football after topping the NSL with 81 points, four better than second-placed 3K FC, who also earned promotion.

The two could also be joined in the FKF PL by Mombasa United who took third after accumulating 76 points.

Last week, Migori announced the appointment of national under 20 head coach Salim Babu as their new boss.

Babu was most recently the head coach at Nairobi City Stars with who he was relegated from the top tier in 2024/25.