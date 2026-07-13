No original ID, No Vote: IEBC reminds Ol Kalou electorate

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reminded candidates and political parties contesting the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election that the official campaign period ends at 6 p.m. in line with electoral law.

In a statement issued three days before the July 16 poll, the commission urged all candidates and their supporters to comply with the legal requirement prohibiting campaigns within 48 hours of polling day.

The electoral agency also reminded registered voters that they will only be allowed to vote upon presenting either their original national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport at their designated polling stations.

“To vote, you MUST PRESENT YOUR ORIGINAL NATIONAL IDENTITY CARD or a VALID KENYAN PASSPORT at your designated polling station,” the poll agency said.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of area MP David Kiaraho in March 2026.

The Returning Officer Anthony Muhia Njiraini confirmed they were finalising the taining of Deputy Presiding Officers (DPOs) and Presiding Officers (POs), while training of Polling Clerks is ongoing in Ol Kalou Constituency.

The training equips election officials with the knowledge and skills required to conduct a free, fair, transparent, and credible election, as the IEBC finalizes preparations for polling day.

“The Register of Voters is a public document which, by law, must be printed and displayed at every polling station at least seven (7) days before polling day. The Register has been displayed at all polling stations within the constituency to enable voters to confirm their registration details,” the IEBC explained.