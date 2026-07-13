‘You Don’t Need to Hire Goons’: Kisumu Security Chiefs Warn Politicians

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 13 – Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and County Commissioner Mohamed Ramadhan Mwabudzo have vowed to intensify a security crackdown following Sunday’s deadly violence at St. Stephen’s Cathedral in Milimani that left two people dead and another injured.

Addressing a joint press briefing alongside senior police and security officials on Monday, the leaders described the incident as the work of organised criminal groups rather than an isolated act of indiscipline.

Nyong’o said authorities would pursue everyone involved in planning, financing and executing the violence, warning that no individual would be shielded from prosecution.

“What occurred in Milimani was organised criminal conduct, and it will be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” the governor said.

He revealed that eight suspects had already been arrested and were expected to be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

Authorities are also analysing videos and other digital evidence circulating on social media to identify additional suspects linked to the violence.

“There will be no sanctuary in Kisumu County. Those responsible will be identified, arrested, prosecuted and held fully accountable under the law,” Nyong’o added.

Mwabudzo said security agencies had intensified operations across Kisumu over the past two weeks, leading to the arrest of more than 200 suspects over various criminal offences.

He said the crackdown would continue until criminal gangs operating in the county are dismantled.

“The operation will continue for as long as we feel it is necessary to do so,” he said.

The county commissioner appealed to residents to cooperate with security agencies by sharing information on gang hideouts and areas affected by criminal activity.

He also warned politicians against mobilising youths for violent confrontations, insisting that political disagreements should not be resolved through hired gangs.

“If you have your differences as political leaders, kindly do it in your counties,” Mwabudzo said.

He urged politicians planning events in Kisumu to notify security agencies in advance to allow for adequate security arrangements.

Preliminary investigations, he said, showed that many of the youths involved had been recruited without understanding the purpose of the assignment and were allegedly armed with crude weapons before being deployed to participate in the violence.

“Most of the youth who were mobilised yesterday did not even know exactly what they were being mobilised for,” he said.

Mwabudzo urged young people to reject offers to engage in criminal activities for financial gain, warning that such actions expose them to injury, arrest and prosecution.

Security officials said police had received intelligence ahead of the incident and deployed officers early enough to prevent further loss of life.

They added that the death toll could have been higher were it not for the swift intervention by law enforcement officers.

The county commissioner further urged political leaders to stop relying on private groups for protection during public gatherings, saying the National Police Service was fully capable of providing security.

“You don’t need to hire goons. We are ready to provide security for you,” Mwabudzo said.

Nyong’o noted that insecurity threatens public safety and economic growth by discouraging investment and limiting employment opportunities for young people.

He said the county government was committed to creating a secure environment that attracts investment and supports development.

“No society attracts investments or creates opportunity where lawlessness prevails,” the governor said.

The County Security Committee conveyed its condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and public confidence in Kisumu.