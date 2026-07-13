NPS Warns Political Actors Against Violence, Says No One Is Above the Law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The National Police Service (NPS) has warned political actors and their supporters against engaging in violence and disrupting lawful gatherings, insisting that no individual or political affiliation is above the law.

In a statement issued on Sunday following incidents of violence in Kisumu City and Nyahururu Town, the NPS condemned acts of political intolerance, violence and goonism, saying they undermine public order, threaten national cohesion and violate citizens’ constitutional rights.

The police said criminal gangs and individuals involved in disrupting lawful political and public gatherings would be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

“The National Police Service reiterates that no person, regardless of social status, political affiliation or public office, is above the law,” the statement said.

The warning comes in the wake of violent clashes in Kisumu that left one person dead, several others injured and property destroyed, including nine motorcycles that were set ablaze and a police vehicle that was damaged.

Police said eight suspects had been arrested and remain in custody pending court proceedings, while efforts to identify and apprehend additional suspects are ongoing.

In Nyahururu, police reported that a group attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, injuring several people including one individual who was treated and discharged.

The NPS reiterated its commitment to conducting thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigations to ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.