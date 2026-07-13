Police Deny Claims Kang’ata Driver Was Shot During Nyahururu Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The National Police Service has dismissed claims that the driver of Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata was shot during political violence that erupted in Nyahururu.

In a statement, police said no shooting incident was reported during the confrontation, contrary to allegations made by leaders affiliated with the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Governor Kang’ata had earlier claimed that his convoy came under attack after attending a church service at AIPCA Nyahururu Cathedral before proceeding to a Linda Mwananchi rally in the town.

He alleged that his vehicle was blocked by individuals and that his driver sustained injuries during the ensuing confrontation.

However, police maintained that investigations established that no firearm was discharged during the incident.

According to the police statement, Joseph Gitau sustained a chest injury during the altercation but was treated at hospital and later discharged.

Authorities said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.