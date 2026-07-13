Wetang’ula Urges Bungoma Residents to Back Ruto’s 2027 Re-Election Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged residents of Bungoma County to support President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027, saying the Kenya Kwanza administration has fulfilled key development pledges that are transforming lives across the region.

Speaking during an empowerment programme for boda boda groups in Webuye East Constituency on Sunday, Wetang’ula said investments in infrastructure, public services and industry had started yielding tangible benefits and should be safeguarded through continuity in leadership.

He cited the payment of more than Sh229 million in terminal dues to former Pan Paper employees following the collapse of the Webuye-based paper mill as evidence that the government honours its commitments.

“The government has fulfilled its promise to former Pan Paper workers by settling their long-outstanding dues. This demonstrates that President Ruto delivers on his promises,” he said.

The Speaker also pointed to the revival of Nzoia Sugar Company, noting that the once-struggling mill had resumed operations under a new investor, offering renewed hope to thousands of sugarcane farmers in the region.

“Nzoia Sugar had virtually collapsed and there was little hope for its revival. Today, the progress made by the investor is encouraging and gives our farmers confidence in the future,” he said.

Wetang’ula urged lawmakers to support measures aimed at protecting local farmers from cheap sugar imports that undermine the domestic industry.

“We must ensure there are no unnecessary sugar imports so that all cane produced by our farmers is harvested, milled and farmers are paid on time. Nzoia Sugar is once again becoming a source of pride for our people,” he said.

The Speaker highlighted several ongoing national government projects in Bungoma County, including the rehabilitation of Matulo Airstrip, whose 400-metre runway is expected to be commissioned next month, the construction of Webuye Market, and the expansion of the Rironi-Mau Summit-Eldoret-Webuye-Malaba highway.

According to Wetang’ula, the highway project will ease the movement of goods and passengers while reducing accidents along notorious blackspots such as Muhonja and Kaburengu.

He also cited the near completion of Masinde Muliro Stadium in Kanduyi and the operational passport issuance centre in Bungoma as examples of efforts to decentralise government services and stimulate economic growth in the county.

The Speaker further announced plans to develop a smart city on the site of the former Bungoma airstrip, saying the project would feature shopping malls, international retail outlets, entertainment facilities and other commercial amenities.

“If you want to watch a movie, go swimming or shop at major retail outlets, you will find all those services there,” he said.

Wetang’ula also revealed that the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba would pass through Mianga in Bungoma County, where a railway station would be established.

“Once the railway is complete, travelling from Bungoma to Nairobi will take about four hours, significantly reducing travel time and improving connectivity,” he said.

The Speaker thanked Bungoma residents for their support during the 2022 General Election and expressed confidence that they would once again back President Ruto in the 2027 polls.

“I have travelled across different parts of the country and I can confirm that support for President Ruto’s re-election continues to grow,” he said.

He urged eligible voters, particularly young people, to acquire national identity cards, register as voters and participate in the 2027 General Election.

“Development is sustained through continuity. We must protect the gains we have made by remaining united and actively participating in the democratic process,” he said.

Wetang’ula also cautioned residents against leaders promoting divisive politics in Western Kenya, saying unity remains critical to sustaining the region’s development agenda.

“We should not allow anyone to divide our people for political gain. Our unity is our strength, and together we can secure greater development for future generations,” he said.