IEBC Summons Gikaria Over Alleged Voter Bribery in Ol Kalou By-Election Campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – Nakuru Town East Member of Parliament David Gikaria is set to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee over allegations of voter bribery during campaigns for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

Committee Chairperson Moses Mukhwana said investigations were initiated following reports and audio-visual material allegedly showing the lawmaker distributing money to voters in Mirangine town in a bid to influence the outcome of the mini-poll.

A video widely circulated on social media on July 7 allegedly captured Gikaria addressing residents in Mirangine and discussing campaign-related expenditures in the area.

The IEBC committee is expected to determine whether the alleged actions breached the Electoral Code of Conduct governing candidates, political parties and campaign activities.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29 this year.

The contest has attracted significant political interest, with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) fielding Muchina Nyaga, while the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has nominated Sammy Kamau Ngotho and the Jubilee Party is backing Engineer Wilson Kigwa.

The by-election is expected to serve as a key political test for major parties ahead of the 2027 General Election.