Ichung’wah Threatens Legal Action Against Gachagua Over Ol Kalou By-Election Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has threatened legal action against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over allegations linking him to attempts to influence the upcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

In a statement, Ichung’wah dismissed claims that he had held meetings with Deputy County Commissioners or electoral officials to interfere with the electoral process, describing the accusations as false, malicious and defamatory.

The Kikuyu MP accused Gachagua of resorting to political propaganda and misinformation amid growing concerns within his camp about the outcome of the highly contested by-election.

“It is now abundantly clear that Mr. Gachagua is a man gripped by panic,” Ichung’wah said.

“After weeks of chest-thumping and empty bravado, he has come face to face with the reality that his preferred candidate is headed for defeat.”

The Majority Leader dismissed allegations that he had engaged state administrators or officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to influence the poll, insisting that the claims were baseless and intended to undermine confidence in the country’s electoral system.

He argued that the allegations unfairly questioned both his personal integrity and the credibility of the electoral process.

According to Ichung’wah, the accusations had crossed the line from political rhetoric into defamatory claims that warrant judicial intervention.

“To preserve the sanctity of our electoral processes and protect our democracy, I will take legal action against Mr. Gachagua,” he stated.

“He will have the opportunity to substantiate every allegation he has made before a court of law.”

The Majority Leader further accused Gachagua’s political allies of distributing inflammatory leaflets in Ol Kalou in an attempt to influence voters and inject ethnic tensions into the campaign.

He alleged that the opposition camp had resorted to fear-based politics after realizing that its campaign was losing momentum ahead of the mini-poll.

Ichung’wah also criticised what he termed as politics driven by ethnic mobilisation and division, arguing that such approaches have no place in modern Kenyan democracy.

“The people of Ol Kalou will not be intimidated, distracted or manipulated. They will make their choice peacefully, freely and democratically,” he said.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in political tensions surrounding the Ol Kalou by-election, which has emerged as one of the country’s most closely watched contests ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The by-election was triggered by the death of area MP David Njuguna Kiaraho and has attracted intense competition among major political formations seeking to test their influence in the Mt Kenya region.