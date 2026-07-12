Sakaja Opens Expanded Renal Unit at Mama Lucy Hospital to Boost Dialysis Services

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced the opening of an expanded Renal Unit at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, marking a major step in the county government’s efforts to improve access to dialysis treatment and specialized kidney care services.

The upgraded renal facility, located at the Level 5 hospital in Umoja II, Embakasi West, is equipped with modern dialysis machines and supported by a specialized nephrology team to provide comprehensive treatment for patients living with kidney disease.

Speaking during the announcement, Governor Sakaja said the expanded unit will offer a range of services including haemodialysis treatment, comprehensive renal care, personalised treatment plans, nutrition and lifestyle counselling, as well as psychosocial support for patients and their families.

“The expansion of our renal services reflects our commitment to ensuring Nairobi residents can access quality, affordable and specialized healthcare without travelling long distances. This facility will improve treatment outcomes for patients living with kidney disease,” said the Governor.

Sakaja noted that the investment forms part of Nairobi County’s broader strategy to strengthen specialized healthcare services, reduce referrals to national hospitals and bring critical medical services closer to residents.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital has encouraged patients requiring dialysis or specialist kidney care to book appointments through the hospital’s dedicated Renal Unit.

The launch adds to a series of recent upgrades at the facility, including expanded critical care services, modern operating theatres, an upgraded emergency department and improved diagnostic capabilities.

County officials say the investments are aimed at strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality treatment for Nairobi residents.

Governor Sakaja further urged residents in need of dialysis and kidney care services to visit the new Renal Unit at the hospital along Kangundo Road in Umoja II, noting that the services are covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), making specialized treatment more accessible and affordable.