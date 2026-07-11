KUCCPS Warns Students Against Fake Transfer Applications

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 11 – The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has cautioned students, parents and the public against fraudsters falsely claiming that the inter-institutional transfer application window has opened, urging applicants to wait for an official announcement.

The placement agency said it has not started receiving applications for inter-institutional transfers despite earlier indicating that the transfer window for the 2026/27 placement cycle would be extended.

“Students, parents and the general public are advised that KUCCPS has NOT started receiving inter-institutional transfer applications.”

“Application dates will be announced soon through this X Page, KUCCPS website and Student’s Portal. Beware of false and misleading information.”

The advisory comes days after Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba announced the release of placement results for the 2026/27 academic year and said the transfer period would be extended from the usual two weeks to one month to allow students more time to change institutions or programmes where necessary.

KUCCPS urged prospective students to rely only on its official communication channels, warning that scammers often exploit periods following the release of placement results to defraud applicants seeking to switch courses or institutions.

The agency also advised members of the public not to make payments or share personal information with individuals claiming to facilitate transfers before the official application process begins.

This year’s placement exercise saw 293,869 candidates placed in universities, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Teacher Training Colleges (TTCs) after the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Of these, 202,133 candidates secured university degree placements from the 270,508 students who attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above. Others were admitted to diploma, craft certificate and artisan programmes in tertiary institutions.

The placements included 28,246 students admitted to the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), 500 to the Kenya School of Law diploma programme, 765 to Kenya Utalii College and 875 to secondary teacher training colleges.

While universities have expressed readiness to receive the new cohort in September, public and private institutions have raised concerns over delays in government funding, warning that financial uncertainties could affect operations if disbursements are not made on time.

Once the transfer window officially opens, students wishing to change their institutions or programmes will be able to submit applications through the KUCCPS Student Portal, with successful requests subject to the availability of vacancies and approval by the receiving institutions.

KUCCPS said the official dates for the transfer exercise will be communicated through its website, student portal and verified social media platforms. Until then, students have been urged to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to online scams targeting placement applicants.