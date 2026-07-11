Kenya Reaffirms Strong Ties With Burundi During 64th Independence Anniversary Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening diplomatic, economic and people-to-people relations with Burundi as the East African nation marked the 64th anniversary of its independence.

Speaking as Chief Guest during celebrations held to commemorate Burundi’s Independence Day on July 10, Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs, Dr. Caroline W. Karugu, conveyed Kenya’s congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Burundi on the important national milestone.

Dr. Karugu said the longstanding relationship between the two countries continues to grow beyond formal diplomatic engagement, anchored by strong connections between citizens, businesses, educational institutions and civil society organizations.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Kenya, I extend warm congratulations and best wishes to the Government and the people of the Republic of Burundi on this important national occasion,” she said.

The Principal Secretary noted that Kenya and Burundi have built enduring ties through student exchanges, entrepreneurship, trade, professional collaboration and cultural interactions that continue to strengthen mutual understanding and regional integration.

She said these people-to-people connections remain a critical pillar of the partnership between the two East African Community member states.

Dr. Karugu further emphasized the need for greater regional solidarity and cooperation as African countries confront increasingly complex challenges ranging from climate change and food insecurity to public health threats and economic uncertainty.

“As our continent faces challenges such as climate change, food insecurity, public health threats, economic pressures and global uncertainty, we are reminded of the importance of solidarity and cooperation,” she said.

“No country can address these challenges alone. We must continue to strengthen regional partnerships and invest in practical solutions that improve the lives of our people.”

The remarks underscored Kenya’s commitment to regional integration and collaboration through the East African Community, with Nairobi continuing to champion policies aimed at promoting trade, mobility, peace and sustainable development across the region.

The celebration of Burundi’s Independence Day also provided an opportunity for leaders from both countries to reaffirm their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key sectors including trade, education, culture, health and investment.

Burundi gained independence from Belgium on July 1, 1962, and remains one of Kenya’s important partners within the East African Community bloc.