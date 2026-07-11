Govt to Strengthen SHA Services in Schools, Intensify Fight Against Drug Abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – The government will strengthen healthcare services in schools through the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme while intensifying efforts to combat emerging forms of drug abuse among learners, Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has announced.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony at Kerugoya Boys High School in Kirinyaga County, Muthoni said the Ministry of Health is working closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure health facilities serving schools are adequately supported under the SHA programme.

She noted that school-going children are already beneficiaries of SHA coverage through their parents or guardians, making it possible to bring quality healthcare services closer to learners.

According to the PS, strengthening school-linked health services will enable students to access timely treatment and preventive healthcare without placing additional financial pressure on families.

“Our objective is to ensure that health facilities supporting learning institutions are fully integrated into the Social Health Authority system so that learners can access quality healthcare services whenever they need them,” she said.

Muthoni also announced plans for a joint campaign between the Ministries of Health and Education to educate parents, teachers and communities about new and emerging drug abuse trends affecting school-going children.

She warned that traffickers are increasingly disguising narcotic substances as ordinary household items, making them difficult to identify and detect within learning institutions.

The PS revealed that some of the products resemble everyday items such as pens, lipsticks and perfume bottles despite containing dangerous substances that pose serious health risks to children and adolescents.

“Many parents and teachers do not know what these products look like, which allows them to find their way into schools unnoticed,” she said.

Muthoni called for increased vigilance and cooperation among parents, teachers and the wider community, stressing that awareness and early detection remain critical in protecting learners from substance abuse.

At the same time, she cautioned Kenyans against self-medication, warning that taking drugs without professional medical advice can worsen illnesses, delay diagnosis and lead to serious health complications.

She urged members of the public to seek treatment at accredited health facilities whenever they fall ill, emphasizing that services offered at primary healthcare facilities remain free of charge.

The PS further reminded healthcare providers accredited under SHA not to charge patients for services already covered by the scheme, noting that the government has allocated resources to facilitate service delivery.

Muthoni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare services and ensuring all Kenyans have access to affordable and quality medical care through the Social Health Authority.

The announcement comes as the government continues to roll out reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage through SHA while addressing emerging public health threats affecting young people across the country.