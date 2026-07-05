PS Muthoni Warns Against Self-Medication As Kenya Battles Rising Threat of Antibiotic Misuse

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 5- Public Health and Professional Standards Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni has urged Kenyans to stop self-medicating with antibiotics, warning that the misuse of the medicines is accelerating antimicrobial resistance and threatening the country’s ability to treat common infections.

Speaking Saturday during a Church Service in Karen, Muthoni said antibiotics should only be taken when prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals, stressing that responsible use of the medicines is essential to safeguarding public health.

“Responsible use of antibiotics is critical in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. We urge Kenyans to avoid self-medication and only use antibiotics as prescribed by qualified healthcare professionals,” she said.

The PS also called on families to embrace preventive healthcare practices, saying simple measures such as regular handwashing and maintaining clean surroundings can significantly reduce the spread of diseases.

She encouraged households to support the Ministry of Health’s #EpukaUchafu campaign by keeping their environments clean and adopting healthy hygiene habits.

Muthoni further urged Kenyans to enrol in the Social Health Authority (SHA), noting that registration enables families to access essential healthcare services, including free maternity care.

Beyond disease prevention, the PS appealed to religious institutions, parents and communities to play a more active role in addressing the growing challenge of drug and substance abuse among young people.

She expressed concern over the increasing use of nicotine pouches and vaping products among the youth, saying collective action is needed to protect the next generation from addiction and its long-term health consequences.

“The Ministry of Health further calls upon the Church, parents and communities to continue leading the fight against drug and substance abuse, especially the growing use of nicotine pouches and vapes among our youth,” she said.

Muthoni said partnerships between government, faith-based organisations and communities remain vital in promoting healthy lifestyles, strengthening families and advancing preventive healthcare across the country.

Her appeal comes as the Ministry of Health continues to intensify public awareness campaigns on antimicrobial resistance, preventive healthcare and healthy living as part of broader efforts to reduce the burden of preventable diseases in Kenya.