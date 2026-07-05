PS Omollo Defends Kenya Kwanza’s Nyanza Development Drive, Says Region Deserves Equal Share Of National Resources

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 5-Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, has defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda in the Nyanza region, saying the ongoing investments demonstrate the government’s commitment to equitable distribution of resources regardless of political affiliation.

Speaking during a women’s empowerment engagement in Nyando Constituency, Omollo dismissed claims questioning increased government investment in the region, insisting that Nyanza deserves the same development opportunities as every other part of the country.

He said the region is experiencing significant improvements in infrastructure, flood control, water projects, affordable housing, electricity connectivity, youth empowerment and administrative services under the current administration.

“Today, roads are being built, markets are being upgraded, affordable housing projects are taking shape, electricity connectivity is expanding and opportunities are being created for young people and women across the country,” Omollo said.

“The question some people are asking is why Nyanza is being developed. The answer is simple: Nyanza is part of Kenya and its people deserve development just like every other Kenyan.”

The PS argued that for many years, regions such as Nyanza lagged behind in key development indicators due to unequal allocation of resources and limited public investment.

He said the Kenya Kwanza administration had adopted a national approach aimed at ensuring no region is left behind.

Addressing the long-standing flooding challenge in Kano Plains and neighbouring areas, Omollo revealed that half of the planned 30 kilometres of dykes have already been completed through the Lake Basin Development Authority.

He added that additional funding has been allocated in the current financial year to complete the remaining sections within Nyando and other flood-prone areas.

He further announced that the government’s plan to construct 50 mega dams nationwide will include two dams in the Lake Region to enhance flood mitigation, irrigation and water supply.

Omollo also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving service delivery at the grassroots through the creation of additional administrative units and the recruitment of more Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs to bring government services closer to citizens.

On security, the Principal Secretary urged young people to reject criminal activities and resist being recruited by politicians to engage in violence or acts of lawlessness.

“Our youth must not be associated with criminal gangs, goons or lawlessness. The future of this region lies in education, enterprise, innovation and hard work,” he said.

“We must allow our security agencies to deal firmly with criminals while our young people focus on building their futures.”

The Interior PS also encouraged eligible residents to apply for National Identity Cards and register as voters, saying civic participation remains essential in strengthening democracy and advancing national development.

Omollo maintained that the expanding development footprint in Nyanza reflects President William Ruto’s vision of an inclusive Kenya where national resources are allocated based on need rather than political considerations.

He called on leaders and residents to safeguard peace and support government programmes, arguing that sustained development can only be achieved through stability, unity and cooperation.

“The transformation taking place across Nyanza is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate leadership, inclusive governance and a commitment to ensuring that every region receives its fair share of national development. Our responsibility as leaders and citizens is to safeguard these gains and continue working together for the prosperity of our people,” he said.