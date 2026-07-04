Matiang’i dismisses claims of talks with Ruto allies after viral airport photos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 — Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has dismissed claims that he held political talks with leaders perceived to be close to President William Ruto after photos of him with Simba Arati and Junet Mohamed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport went viral.

Matiang’i, a co-principal in the opposition alliance led by Kalonzo Musyoka, said the three merely crossed paths after checking in for separate Kenya Airways flights to Kisumu.

“Contrary to false claims circulating online, this was neither a meeting held last night nor a planned engagement. It was simply a chance encounter between leaders at the airport,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

He explained that he had travelled to western Kenya to join Governor James Orengo, Martha Karua and faithful for a church service at Apondo SDA Church, before proceeding to political engagements in the region.

His clarification came as opposition leaders converged in Kisii for a Linda Mwananchi movement empowerment forum that drew former Chief Justice David Maraga, Governor Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and other leaders, amid intensified consultations ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The viral images had sparked speculation online that Matiang’i had held a discreet meeting with Arati and Junet—leaders whose recent political engagements have prompted claims of closer cooperation with President Ruto’s camp.

However, Matiang’i insisted the airport encounter was purely coincidental and should not be construed as a political meeting or negotiations.