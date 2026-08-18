Obado seeks leniency as court sets September 16 sentencing for Sharon murder

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two co-convicts, Michael Juma Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang Obiero, will return to the High Court on September 16, 2026, for mitigation and sentencing following their conviction over the murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The date was fixed on Tuesday after the three appeared virtually before High Court Judge Cecilia Githua, with probation reports filed to assist the court in determining the appropriate sentences.



“The three convicted persons today appeared virtually before Lady Justice C.W. Githua, where the Probation Department informed the Court that it had filed probation reports relating to each of them,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.



The reports had been filed earlier on Tuesday but had not been served on all the defence lawyers, prompting Justice Githua to direct that they be served on all parties ahead of the September 16 hearing. The judge also directed lawyers representing Sharon’s family to file and serve a Victim Impact Statement on all parties within seven days.



The prosecution will make its sentencing submissions through Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Wanjui Gichuhi, while Defence Counsel will make mitigation submissions on behalf of Obado, Oyamo and Obiero.

The court is expected to consider the probation reports, the victim impact statement and submissions from both sides before deciding the sentences.



Obado is seeking a lenient sentence, including consideration of a non-custodial term, according to a pre-sentence social inquiry report tabled before the court.

The report cites his age, health, lack of previous convictions and the lengthy period during which he complied with bond terms as some of the factors presented in support of leniency.



The former governor, however, continues to deny participating in Sharon’s murder. According to the report, Obado told probation officers that he respected the court’s verdict but disagreed with its finding that he was involved in Sharon’s death. He also expressed remorse over her death and said he was willing to support her family and pursue reconciliation.



Sharon’s family has also presented its position ahead of sentencing. In a victim impact statement contained in the probation report, the family said it had spent about Sh4.7 million on expenses arising from the murder, funeral and prolonged court proceedings. It said it had been forced to sell a one-acre piece of land and a cow to meet some of those costs.



The family said about Sh1.2 million was spent on travel, accommodation and meals during court proceedings in Nairobi, while funeral and burial expenses amounted to approximately Sh3.5 million. It has asked the court to consider compensation, saying the financial strain has affected its ability to meet education, healthcare, food and housing needs.



The victim impact report also records the emotional effect of Sharon’s death on her parents, children and siblings.

The family told probation officers that it had experienced trauma, anxiety and psychological distress since her death and sought psychological and trauma counselling. Sharon’s three children have continued to live without their mother.



On reconciliation, the report indicates that efforts were made to engage the families of the three convicts, but the outcome was not the same across all three families. Representatives of Obado’s family attended a reconciliation meeting with Sharon’s family on August 10, where commitments previously made to Sharon were discussed.



Obado, Oyamo and Obiero were convicted by Justice Githua on July 23, 2026, after the High Court found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. The court found that the three acted in concert in Sharon’s killing, with the judgment attributing different roles to the three men.



Sharon, who was 26 and seven months pregnant, was killed in September 2018. Her body was later found in Homa Bay County, bringing the case into a lengthy criminal trial that lasted nearly eight years. The prosecution relied heavily on circumstantial evidence and called 42 witnesses during the trial.



Following their conviction, the three were remanded in custody as the court awaited the preparation of pre-sentence and victim impact reports. The September 16 hearing will now provide the prosecution and defence with an opportunity to make their respective submissions before Justice Githua determines the appropriate punishment.



The sentencing will consequently consider both the circumstances of the convicts and the impact of Sharon’s death on her family, with the court expected to make its determination after hearing the parties and considering the reports placed before it.