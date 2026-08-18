High Court blocks DCI from arresting Governor Badilisha after weeks of attempts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The High Court has barred the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and other officers from arresting or detaining Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha, as he faces investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the DCI.

Justice C.W. Githua, sitting at the Naivasha High Court, also granted Badilisha anticipatory bail, in orders issued on Tuesday, August 18, after the governor moved to court seeking protection from arrest.

The court certified his application as urgent and directed that it be served on the respondents, who have been given seven days to file and serve their responses.

Justice Githua ordered that the matter be mentioned on September 3, 2026, at 11am for directions or further orders.

Pending that mention, the court restrained the DCI and the National Police Service from arresting or detaining Badilisha at any police station.

The court order comes after weeks of reported attempts to arrest the governor and days after he defected from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) led by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua announced Badilisha’s move to DCP alongside the entire Nyandarua County Assembly leadership, describing the defection as a boost for the party ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The former Deputy President said the governor and MCAs had committed to defending their seats on DCP tickets and would participate in the party’s nomination process.

“I am delighted to receive Governor Kiarie Badilisha of Nyandarua County and the entire County Assembly into the DCP Party. They have assured me that they will defend their seats on DCP Party tickets, and they shall form part of the aspirants in the party primaries next year. I have assured them that the party primaries will be free and fair,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the Nyandarua leaders had aligned themselves with what he described as a national liberation movement.

“The people of Nyandarua County, led by their Governor, have brought a message of goodwill from the people of Nyandarua County; they are answering the call for the liberation of Kenya,” he said.

He added that DCP’s support was growing as more leaders abandoned the ruling party.

“The mass exodus from unpopular parties, notably the infamous UDA, continues. God Bless Kenya,” Gachagua said.

Badilisha’s defection comes shortly after Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata also crossed over to Gachagua’s DCP after initially leaving UDA to join the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Kang’ata’s move was followed by Gachagua’s declaration that DCP was gaining momentum in the Mount Kenya region, particularly after the party’s victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election.

For Badilisha, however, the immediate issue is now the court protection against arrest as the legal proceedings continue.