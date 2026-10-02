City Hall Launches Day 2 of ‘Operation Okoa Maisha’ El Niño Emergency Simulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 2 — Nairobi City County has entered the second day of Operation Okoa Maisha, a multi-agency emergency simulation exercise designed to test the city’s preparedness and response to the expected El Niño rains.

The exercise is being conducted at Central Park, where Nairobi County and its multi-agency partners have established a Command Post to simulate the coordination of emergency operations during a major weather-related incident.

The exercise is being undertaken under the “One County, One Plan, One Command” framework, which seeks to strengthen coordination among agencies involved in disaster preparedness, response and recovery.

Nairobi County’s team, led by Bramwell Simiyu, Chief Officer for Disaster Coordination, together with leaders from participating agencies, is overseeing coordination activities on the second day of the simulation.

The exercise brings together several national and emergency response agencies, including the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC), Kenya Red Cross, Kenya Coast Guard, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Multi-Agency Response Teams.

The agencies are using the simulation to test command structures, communication channels, deployment procedures and coordination mechanisms that would be activated in the event of flooding or other emergencies associated with heavy rainfall.

The establishment of a central Command Post is intended to provide a coordinated platform through which information can be received, assessed and relayed to response teams operating in affected areas.

The simulation comes as Nairobi prepares for the expected El Niño rains, with county authorities stepping up contingency measures in flood-prone areas.

The county has previously identified 227 potential flood hotspots across Nairobi and has been working with residents’ associations and other stakeholders to strengthen early-warning systems, evacuation preparedness and emergency response.

The multi-agency approach is aimed at ensuring that emergency services can work under a common command structure rather than operating independently during a crisis.

Operation Okoa Maisha is also providing an opportunity to identify gaps in Nairobi’s emergency preparedness and response systems before heavy rains occur.

The exercise is expected to strengthen the county’s capacity to coordinate rescue operations, manage emergencies and support residents in areas affected by flooding and other weather-related hazards.

Nairobi County has urged residents, particularly those living in flood-prone areas, to remain alert, follow official weather advisories and take precautionary measures as the rainy season intensifies.