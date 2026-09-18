Maize Experts Urge Farmers to Plant Region-Specific Varieties Ahead of El Niño Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 — Maize seed experts have urged farmers to select and plant varieties suited to their local climatic conditions as the country prepares for the expected El Niño rains.

The experts said increased farmer sensitisation was necessary to help growers identify maize varieties that perform best in their respective regions, particularly during the short-rains season.

They noted that planting the right varieties would help boost food production and strengthen food security following widespread crop failure in some of Kenya’s major food-producing areas due to drought.

The experts spoke in Njoro, Nakuru County, during the International Maize Improvement Consortium for Africa (IMIC-Africa) Kenya Field Day coordinated by the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).

Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KALRO) Njoro Food Crop Research Centre Director Dr James Karanja said farmers need to understand the climatic conditions of their areas before selecting maize varieties.

“Most of the times maize crop fail because farmers insist on planting certain hybrid varieties regardless of their climatic conditions. There are many instances when farmers in arid and semi-arid areas insist on planting varieties meant for the Highlands,” Karanja said.

Karanja, who represented KALRO Director General Dr Patrick Ketiem during the event, said sufficient short-maturity maize seed varieties were available for farmers ahead of the anticipated heavy rains.

He said Njoro was selected as the venue for this year’s IMIC Kenya Field Day because its climatic conditions provide an important testing environment for maize varieties.

According to Karanja, the area’s relatively high temperatures and disease pressure expose maize varieties to challenging conditions, providing researchers with an opportunity to identify lines capable of performing under stress.

He said the 2026 drought had also provided researchers with valuable lessons on maize varieties capable of surviving dry conditions.

“The crop was also exposed to very harsh conditions due to the drought this year, however there are a lot of lessons in adversity because the researchers can tell what lines can do well in dry seasons and areas,” he said.

Approximately 720 improved maize inbred lines were showcased during the field day, providing seed companies, researchers and breeders with an opportunity to select promising lines for crossbreeding and further improvement.

Inbred lines are used as parent plants in maize breeding programmes and were subjected to challenging conditions to assess traits including drought tolerance, performance in low-fertility soils and resistance to pests and diseases.

Researchers also assessed grain quality, uniformity and the potential value of the varieties for silage and livestock fodder.

CIMMYT Global Maize Programme scientist Dr Ashish Saxena said the maize inbreds performed well despite the high disease pressure experienced in Njoro and the effects of the 2026 drought.

Saxena said CIMMYT’s work focuses on developing climate-resilient maize varieties, addressing destructive crop diseases and pests, and strengthening agricultural research infrastructure in partnership with institutions including KALRO and the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS).

He said the consortium would continue strengthening collaboration among researchers to develop improved and resilient maize seed varieties suited to changing climatic conditions.

Following the field assessment, researchers and the CIMMYT team held a General IMIC Meeting to discuss the selection process and findings from the trials.

The team was also scheduled to proceed to KALRO’s Naivasha facility, where maize varieties are tested for resistance to Maize Lethal Necrosis (MLN), a disease that caused significant losses in Kenya’s maize-growing regions more than a decade ago.

The experts said continued investment in research, farmer education and access to suitable seed varieties would be critical in helping Kenya protect maize production against drought, diseases and other climate-related challenges.