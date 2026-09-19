Sifuna Pledges New Vehicle for Taxi Driver Injured in Homa Bay Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 19 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has pledged to replace the vehicle of a taxi driver whose car was torched during violence that disrupted a Linda Mwananchi rally in Homa Bay.

Sifuna made the commitment after reading the account of Steven Otieno, a Nyalenda-based taxi driver who was injured during the August 16 violence and has been unable to return to work.

“We will replace your vehicle, Steven. The Linda Mwananchi team will be in touch,” Sifuna said in a post on X on Saturday.

Otieno had been hired to drive Linda Mwananchi mobiliser Abbie Zuena to the political rally in Homa Bay when the violence broke out.

According to his account, he suffered deep machete wounds and a fractured arm after he was attacked, while the Subaru Legacy he was driving was set ablaze. The incident left him without the vehicle he depended on for his livelihood.

More than a month after the incident, Otieno was still recovering from his injuries and attending medical appointments, while unable to resume work.

The vehicle belonged to his sister, a young widow, who had entrusted it to him to help him earn an income.

Otieno had previously sought assistance from people associated with the Linda Mwananchi event to help him replace the vehicle and rebuild his livelihood.

He said he had been assured that assistance would be provided after his discharge from hospital but that the support had not materialised by the time his case was reported.

His mother, Irene Adhiambo, also appealed for help, saying the family was struggling because her son could no longer work.

Zuena, however, has disputed responsibility for replacing the vehicle. She said she had also been affected by the violence and had assisted Otieno with his medical treatment. She further disputed his claim that he had not been paid for his driving services.

Sifuna’s intervention now shifts the focus to the pledged replacement vehicle, although he did not specify the type of vehicle, its value or when it would be handed over to Otieno.

The August 16 violence occurred as the Linda Mwananchi team toured Homa Bay County, with clashes reported along the route.

Several vehicles were torched and dozens of people were injured during the unrest, while police arrested suspects in connection with the violence.

Otieno’s case highlights the economic impact of the violence on individuals who were not directly involved in the political contest but were caught up in the unrest.

For the taxi driver, replacing the vehicle would restore the main source of income he relied on before the attack.

Sifuna’s pledge comes as investigations and public debate over the Homa Bay violence continue, with political leaders and security agencies facing scrutiny over the events surrounding the disrupted Linda Mwananchi tour.