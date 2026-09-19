Uganda suspends all military cooperation with Turkiye over outstanding issues

KAMPALA, Uganda, Sep 19 — The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has announced the immediate suspension of all defence and military cooperation with Türkiye.

In a statement issued on Saturday, September 19, 2026, the UPDF said the suspension would remain in force until outstanding issues concerning mutual defence and military cooperation between Uganda and Türkiye are resolved.

“UPDF has with immediate effect suspended all and any Defence and Military cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye,” the statement said.

The military did not provide details of the outstanding issues prompting the suspension.

It said the measure would remain in place pending resolution of the issues affecting defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

The statement was signed by Colonel Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information at Uganda’s Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF.

The announcement was also reposted by Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on X.

The UPDF did not indicate how long the suspension would last, saying only that cooperation would resume once the outstanding issues are resolved.

The decision marks a suspension of the existing defence and military cooperation framework between Uganda and Türkiye, although the statement did not specify which areas of cooperation are affected.