Winless streak continues for Wafalme after loss to Algeria at Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 20, 2026 – the national men’s volleyball team lost 3-1 to Algeria in the round of 16 at the African Championships in Tunis, on Sunday night.

Wafalme came back from a 25-21 loss in the first set to win by the same scoreline in the second one but that is as far as the positive aspects go.

The Kenyans were subsequently a pale shadow of themselves, playing second best as the North Africans ran out 25-19 and 25-16 winners in the penultimate and ultimate sets.

Peter Kamara was Wafalme’s best performer on the night, leading the way with 10 points, all on offense.

Joining him on the scoreboard were Nicholas Matui, Levis Ogutu — all on nine points — Enock Mogeni (six points), Moses Kamau (four points), Felix Otieno (two points) and Brian Melly (One).

Following the loss, the team will now play in the classification matches as all hopes of making the podium have fizzled away.