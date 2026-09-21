Redemption at last as Wafalme Stars earn first win at Africa Volleyball Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21, 2026 – The national men’s volleyball team redeemed themselves with a 3-0 victory over Central Africa Republic (CAR) at the Africa Nations Championships in Tunis on Monday afternoon.

Wafalme Stars quickly put their opponents to the sword, winning in sets of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-10 to seal their maiden victory of the competition.

It was the perfect response by Gideon Tarus’ charges who have struggled to make a mark at the championships, having come in with the hope of making the podium.

They began their campaign with a straight sets loss to the hosts before going down by the same scoreline to Ghana in their second Pool A encounter.

Despite the second chance of a round of 16 tie against Algeria, Wafalme lost 3-1 to Algeria.

The team are yet to make the podium of the continental competition.

However, a win over CAR puts them in a vantage position to finish in the highest ranking possible to them.