Wafalme Stars out of contention for African title after loss to Ghana

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 17, 2026 – The national men’s volleyball team continued their struggles at the Africa Nations Championships, losing 3-0 to Ghana in their second Pool A encounter in Tunis on Thursday afternoon.

Wafalme Stars, as was the case in their opener, fought bravely but ultimately went down 20-25 in the first set.

The same script unfurled in the second set where they went toe-to-toe with the West Africans, tying the score at 23-23 before the Ghanaians eventually surged ahead to triumph 25-23.

They started the ultimate set brightly, racing to a 6-4 lead before their opponents caught on, levelling the scores at 6-6, before surging ahead to 7-6.

Gideon Tarus’ charges would then play catch-up as the Black Stars upped the ante, completing a good day in office with a 25-20 victory in the last set.