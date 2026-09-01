Malkia Strikers outsmart Algeria, secure date with Cameroon in Africa Champs semis

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2026 – The national women’s volleyball team secured their place in the semi-finals of the Africa Nations Championships courtesy of a 3-1 win over Algeria at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Tuesday night.

The North Africans caused a scare for Malkia Strikers with a slim 25-21 win in the first set, forcing Geoffrey Omondi’s side to wake up a steady the ship.

A 25-7 victory in the second set was followed by a 25-15 win in the penultimate one.

The defending champions then cemented their place in the last four with a 25-18 victory in the final set, the Algerians fighting gallantly to no avail.

Up next is a do-or-die clash against Cameroon in the semis, a battle of the heavyweights, which is a rematch of the 2023 edition in Yaounde.

On that occasion, the Kenyans silenced their hosts to lift their 10th crown.

Omondi’s charges know better than to allow the Cameroonians a sniff at a revenge on home soil.