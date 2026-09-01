Why Omanyala will not compete in any more races in 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 1, 2026 – Kenya’s sprint sensation Ferdinand Omanyala will not be competing in any more events this year after suffering a serious injury.

In a statement, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion says he has incurred a stress fracture that has put paid to his ambition to close his season on a high.

“Unfortunately, due to a stress fracture to the heel bone of my left foot, sustained two weeks before the Commonwealth Games, I won’t be able to compete in my final two races of the season,” Omanyala said.

The 30-year-old was scheduled to compete at the Ultimate Championships in Budapest, this month, right after running at the season-ending Diamond League final in Brussels, this week.

Baring his heart out, Omanyala admitted it was not quite the finish he had envisioned to what had started as a successful season.

“Not quite the finish we had planned, but there is so much from this season to celebrate and be grateful for,” he said.

Omanyala added: “To my coach, my entire team, my sponsors and partners: Thank you for the work behind the scenes, the belief, the support and for continuing to walk this journey with me. None of these milestones happen alone.”

The African record holder for the men’s 100m began the year strongly but has petered out into a season of disappointment.

His high points included four wins within a space of one month (April), during which he also recorded a sub-10 in five consecutive races.

Omanyala’s low point is arguably the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July, where he painfully relinquished his title after finishing sixth in the semi-finals of the men’s 100m – clocking 10.19.

As heads to the treatment table to recuperate from his injury, the 2022 African champion may well use the opportunity to reflect and re-strategise for the competitions ahead.