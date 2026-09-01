Arsenal agree terms to sign De Almeida from PSG

LONDON, England, September 1, 2026 – Arsenal have agreed terms to sign France defender Elisa de Almeida from Paris St-Germain.

Sources in France suggest the fee could be about £550,000 and she is expected to join before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

The versatile 28-year-old can play at centre-back – an area where Arsenal need cover at the start of the season because of injuries.

De Almeida has spent five years at PSG, making more than 100 appearances and has experience of competing in the Women’s Champions League.

She has spent her entire career in France, representing Paris FC before a spell at Montpellier, prior to joining PSG.

De Almeida has played 52 games for France and was part of Les Bleues’ squads at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Euro 2025.

Arsenal are seeking to win a first Women’s Super League title since 2019 and have strengthened this summer, with additions including England midfielder Georgia Stanway and Spain full-back Ona Batlle.

Renee Slegers’ side start their season at Brighton on Sunday, 6 September (12:00 BST).