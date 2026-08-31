Bumper cash reward awaits Police Bullets as they chase Champions League glory in Kigali

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 31, 2026 – Should they make history as the second Kenyan side to reach the Caf Women’s Champions League, Police Bullets will not merely return home with a trophy from the Cecafa qualifiers.

Each of the players could well be smiling to the bank thanks to a handsome financial reward from the club’s management.

While visiting the team at their training base in Kigali on Sunday, the club chair Nyale Munga promised a Ksh 2 million reward as well as individual goodies for players who stand out in the final against Kawempe Muslim Ladies from Uganda.

“Tomorrow, I will be here and I am sure I will entertain myself and then after that many things will come your way. I understand that my SG (secretary general) had already assured you that when you win he is going to give you Ksh 2 million. He had actually hinted to me and I accepted that,” Munga said.

The supremo promised that should the team keep a clean sheet, then goalkeeper Annedy Kundu will be in for a big surprise as will be her teammates who will get on the scoreboard.

“There is something for you, if you manage to keep a clean sheet. I don’t know if you will share it with your defenders. There will be something too for the attackers if they score,” he said.

A rapturous reception awaits the law enforcers beginning with a red carpet welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Tuesday morning, culminating in a royal breakfast at the Serena Hotel — where club patron, and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, is expected as the chief guest.

“We will be received by some traditional dancers and red carpet at JKIA and then after that we go straight to see the deputy patron and then we walk along Harambee Avenue with police band to where the patron is. After handing over the trophy to the patron, we will request him to walk with us to Serena,” Munga revealed.

He added: “We’ll go to Serena Hotel for breakfast with the patron and the IG (inspector general) and the deputy patron, the DIG (deputy inspector general) Kenya Police and other invited guests. That is a rare opportunity for a team like us to close all the roads in Nairobi because my girls are walking through to Serena. Don’t deny me that opportunity, please.”

Police Bullets clobbered South Sudan’s Yei Joint Stars 5-0 at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Saturday evening to reach the final.

It is their second time in the final, following on from 2024 when they lost 2-1 to Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) in Tanzania.

Last year, they fell at the semis, losing 4-2 on post-match penalties to Tanzania’s Jeshi la Kujenga Taifa (JKT) at Nyayo Stadium.

Could 2026 be the year that Bullets finally hit the mark?

The bumper goodies that await them will surely have a huge say in that.