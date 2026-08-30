Harambee Starlets attacker hailed as hitwoman per excellence after sparkling for Police Bullets

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 30, 2026 – Kenya Police Bullets assistant coach Javier Moros has heaped praise on new acquisition Martha Amunyolet for her sharp attacking instincts that has spurred them to within 90 minutes of Caf Women’s Champions League.

Moros says the midfielder has been pivotal to the goalrush that has seen Bullets reach the finals of the ongoing Cecafa Qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda.

“The strikers are doing well, also the midfield is providing those balls to the strikers. As you know, Martha is our top scorer, she is a midfielder, so all the team is contributing,” he said.

The Harambee Starlets attacker tops the scoring charts for Rama Vijago’s side with five goals, having scored once against Simba Queens and twice against Burundi’s Top Girls in Group C.

She was once again on the mark with a brace as Bullets thrashed Yei Joint Stars 5-0 in the semi-finals of the qualifiers on Sunday, to take inspire the Kenyan champions to their second-ever final of the annual competition.

Amunyolet is one of the club’s new signings in the last one month, having previously plied her trade for Vihiga Queens.

Overall, Moros believes the team have exhibited character to make it this far in the competition.

“I think from the very first minute we played a very complete match. We showed we have character, the personality, the quality that we have. Congratulations to the team and we are very happy to be in the final,” the gaffer said.

Next up is a bruising encounter against Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim at the same venue on Monday evening.

Win the match and the three-time Women’s Premier League champions will be joining seven other competitors at the ultimate continental showpiece.