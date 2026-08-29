Queens on the prowl! Malkia Strikers thrash Nigeria at African Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2026 – Defending champions Kenya kept up their pursuit of a ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics with a straight sets victory over Nigeria in the ongoing African Nations Championships at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Saturday night.

The round of 16 tie started off evenly balanced as the West Africans had Malkia Strikers against the ropes in the first set, before the hosts eventually won 25-21.

The second and third sets were easy peasy for Geoffrey Omondi’s side who won 25-17 and 25-15 respectively to secure their spot in the next round.

Kenya are yet to lose a match at the continental showpiece in which they are chasing their 11th title.

Other teams that have qualified for the quarters include Cameroon, Algeria and Uganda.

More to follow…