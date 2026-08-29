Nairobi Polo Club Gears Up for Captain’s Prize Tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 29, 2026 – The Nairobi polo season reaches a high-octane peak as the club prepares to host one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

The Captain’s Prize tournament follows months of adrenaline-fueled chukkas and breakout performances that have so far delivered unmatched sportsmanship, camaraderie, and scores that have redefined the polo leaderboard.

The 2026/2027 polo season got off to a thrilling start in June at the Horseman Cup as the season opener marking the opening of what has been another exciting season of high-level polo action.

With polo players on the field battling for the season’s honors, the opening tournaments have already set the tone for a competitive season.

The action continued in July for the Nairobi Open where the 24-7 Group team delivered stellar performance and claimed the championship, establishing themselves as the team to watch this season.

The intensity continued at the recently concluded Trustees cup where the Nairobi Hospital Team battled against the Tusker Malt and Jeep teams and claimed the coveted title after securing a 5-2 victory against Tusker malt in the final round.

The Jeep Team finished as runners-up following an impressive campaign.

Adding to the momentum of the mid-season milestones, the Nairobi Polo Club marked the official renewal of Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) sponsorship to the tournaments through its premium brands, Tusker Malt and Tanqueray, extending a successful collaboration into its sixth consecutive year.

Speaking at the Nairobi Polo Club, Marketing and Innovations Director at KBL, Mark Mugisha said,

“We are proud to once again renew our partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club through the Tusker Malt and Tanqueray brands. Over the past six years, our partnership has attracted a diverse community of polo enthusiasts, lifestyle consumers, and corporate audiences, making it a natural platform for us to elevate the premium experience expected at polo. As we kick off today, we look forward to creating memorable moments that celebrate excellence, craftmanship, and sophistication, on and off the field.”

This powerhouse collaboration elevates the season to new heights, merging the raw, fast-paced intensity of the game with the ultimate elevated hospitality, refined fashion, and networking.

It cements KBL’s commitment to enabling moments that celebrate craftmanship, sophistication, and social connection through elevated spaces.

Speaking on behalf of the club, Mr. Jamie Excel said:

“The 2026/2027 season has so far been a fantastic showcase of competitiveness and polo spirit in Kenya. The continued support from partners such as KBL has played an important role in helping us grow the tournament experiences by elevating hospitality for our spectators and fans. As we head into the Captain’s Prize, we look forward to what our players and partners have in store for us and promise a memorable experience for all attending.”

Beyond hospitality, the brands will support their team members including Raphael Nzomo, Hiromi Nzomo, Kevin Jumba, and Michelle Morgan, among others representing Tusker malt.

With the Captain’s Prize tournament on the horizon, the team prepares to battle for the prestigious title.

The renewed partnership reinforces KBL’s long-standing dedication to supporting the growth of polo in Kenya while creating premium sporting and lifestyle experiences that resonate with consumers, strengthening its connection with attendees throughout the season