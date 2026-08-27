Liverpool close in on deal for PSG’s Barcola

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 27 – Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee that could rise to £120m.

Sources have indicated to BBC Sport that talks have progressed in the last 48 hours and a full agreement is now close for the France forward.

PSG had valued the 23-year-old at £145m but Liverpool are poised to agree a package that will be worth a minimum of £100m and can rise to £120m based on significant individual and team success.

Barcola is right footed but prefers to play on the left wing and his likely arrival adds further doubt around Cody Gakpo’s future at Anfield.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have shown interest in the Netherlands forward.

Liverpool are also in the market for a right winger, having explored moves for Yankuba Minteh of Brighton and Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr.

The Reds have had offers of £50m and £60m for Gambia winger Minteh rejected by Brighton.

Barcola has become a main target for Liverpool as they look to add potency to their attack following the departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the past two summers.

He moved to PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m and has won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions Leagues, the French Cup twice, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Barcola, who scored three goals for France in this summer’s World Cup, can also play on the right or through the middle and could provide cover for Alexander Isak as Hugo Ekitike recovers from a serious Achilles injury.