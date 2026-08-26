Balala roots for Nyali Golf and Country Club to host future editions of Patron’s Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 26, 2026 – Despite the hosting venue being cast in stone, top amateur golfer Adel Balala hopes that his Nyali Golf and Country Club can stage a future edition of the Patron’s Cup.

Balala says that the coastal club would host a world-class tournament for the ages.

“We’ll be more than willing to host it. It’s going to be a lot of travel so maybe we can amp up the sponsorship with the aid of Muthaiga (Golf Club) so we can get flights and all of that. I am sure every team and every player would tell you that Nyali is a club that is very much willing to play this tournament in regards to hospitality. We are going to have a good time,” he said.

The Patron’s Cup is held annually to honour the memory of Kenya’s third president Mwai Kibaki, who was an avid golfer and a patron of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU).

The five-year-old tournament has been held at the Kibaki’s favourite, Muthaiga Golf Club, who have subsequently dominated the competition.

It was no different in this year’s edition, the past weekend, where the hosts amassed 125.5 points to win the Trophy Division — the top tier level of the competition.

Balala’s Nyali Golf Club had to be content with a third-place finish in the Shield — the second tier — garnering 56 points, behind winners, Sigona Golf Club (122 points) and Thika Sports Club (81 points) who finished second.

Their relegation to the Plaque division regardless, Balala believes the tournament is the perfect pathway for young talents to come to the surface.

“It gives a player, especially the young, good players, a chance to really shine and gain recognition in their home clubs. It’s a chance to become a hero for your club. It’s quite a good opportunity for any young players coming through the club ranks who are playing the amateur level, like take support from his respective clubs,” the three-time Magical Kenya Open competitor said.

Having ticked off another box in his calendar of activities for 2026, Balala will now shift his attention to other upcoming tournaments on the local circuit, building up to next year’s Magical Kenya Open.