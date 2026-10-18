Equity Bank hammered by Rwanda’s APR in Basketball League Africa qualifiers

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 18, 2026 – Kenya’s hoodoo against Rwandese teams continued at the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone V qualifiers as Equity Bank were walloped 91-56 by APR in Kibaha, Tanzania on Sunday evening.

The Kenyan representatives were all at sea in the one-sided encounter in which the African giants began with a 18-9 victory in the first quarter.

Despite their best efforts in the second quarter, the Rwandese surged ahead to lead 40-26 into the third quarter.

Starring for the soldiers was Olivette Tumukunde who sunk a game-high 17 points, in addition to two rebounds and one assist.

Also bagging double digits for the winners were Eleuteria Lhavanguane and Yacine Diop, both of who scored 15 points whereas Violette Uwimpuhwe and Jessica Jackson sunk 12 and 11, respectively.

For the bankers, Lavine Auma was the most profitable with 14 points to her name along with four rebounds.

Taudencia Oluoch also joined her in the double-digits club with 10 points.

Head coach Ben Oluoch’s side return to the court at the Filbert Bayi Olympafrica Centre on Monday evening for their second match against Les Hippos of Burundi.