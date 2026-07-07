Murang’a bets on market access, branding to raise farm incomes

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 7 – Murang’a County is deepening partnerships with private sector buyers and financial institutions as it seeks to increase farmers’ earnings through guaranteed markets and premium branding of agricultural products.

Speaking on the sidelines of the FINAS 2026 Summit in Nairobi, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata said the county’s strategy has shifted beyond production to creating structured markets for farmers, particularly those growing mangoes, while pursuing geographical indication (GI) status for selected products.

The governor said the county had partnered with juice processors and exporters to commercialize mango farming in the county’s lower ecological zone, helping secure off-take agreements that have significantly improved prices paid to farmers.

The initiative has also seen farmers organized into cooperatives to strengthen bargaining power and meet the quality and volume requirements demanded by processors and export markets.

“The county decided to commercialize mango farming. It entered into partnership with manufacturers, juice processors and exporters of mango, and they give us contracts.”

“The support for mangoes also has an element of just getting the market, so it’s purely correcting a market failure.”

According to Kang’ata, Murang’a is also working with Equity Bank to establish geographical indications for selected agricultural commodities, a move he believes would enable farmers to command premium prices in local and export markets.

He compared the concept to internationally recognised products such as Champagne from France and Basmati rice, whose geographical origin enhances their market value.

The governor urged the national government to fast-track legislation on geographical indications to enable counties to leverage intellectual property in agriculture.

Beyond mangoes, Murang’a has continued interventions in coffee farming through the distribution of certified seedlings, soil conditioners and farm inputs aimed at improving productivity as global coffee prices remain favourable.

County investments in agriculture currently include approximately Sh220 million for dairy farming, nearly Sh200 million for mango production and about Sh10 million for lime farming, alongside coffee support programmes.

Kang’ata said improving agricultural productivity remains central to addressing poverty, noting that Kenya must transition from subsistence farming to commercially driven agriculture supported by quality inputs, mechanisation and reliable markets.

He called for stronger links between farmers and processors, arguing that many Kenyan industries continue sourcing raw materials from neighbouring countries because local production remains insufficient to meet demand.

The remarks come as policymakers, financiers and agribusiness leaders meeting at the FINAS Summit push for increased investment in agricultural value chains to strengthen food systems and improve farmer incomes across Africa.