Public hearing on proposed Meru Forest airstrip to be held tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The Kenya Forest Service has invited members of the public to participate in consultations on a proposed airstrip project at Meru Forest Station in Upper Imenti Forest.

The project seeks to improve aviation access for forest management activities, disaster response operations and economic development in the region.

According to KFS, the proposed airstrip and ancillary infrastructure will occupy 11 hectares, with initial environmental assessments indicating minimal ecological impact due to the sparse vegetation at the site.

“In compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, relevant statutory laws, regulations, and guidelines on public participation, the Kenya Forest Service invites members of the public and other stakeholders to submit their views, comments, concerns, and recommendations regarding the proposed construction of an airstrip including the runway, apron, and ancillary infrastructure,” the Agency said.

The Service has asked residents, environmental groups and other stakeholders to submit written comments through its Meru office, online portal or email before the July 21 deadline.

The feedback will inform the project’s environmental and social impact assessment process before any construction begins.

“Stakeholders are requested to submit their written views to the County Forest Conservator Office in Meru Town or fill the google form at the KFS website (www.kenyaforestservice.org) and submit the questionnaire or send email to: [email protected]. Your comments and submissions will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” KFS said.