Kisumu Central MP Oron Donates Motorbikes to Chiefs to Boost Security Fight

KISUMU, Kenya Jul 7 – Kisumu Central Member of Parliament Joshua Oron has handed over six motorbikes to chiefs and assistant chiefs in a move aimed at strengthening community policing and enhancing security operations amid rising crime in the lakeside city.

The motorcycles, which were presented on Monday through the Kisumu Central National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), are expected to improve the mobility of local administrators and enable faster response to security incidents across the constituency.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Oron said the constituency had resolved to intensify the fight against criminal gangs that have recently terrorized residents through robberies, assaults and other violent attacks.

“We have made a conscious decision as a constituency that we need to increase vigilance, strengthen patrols and reduce the number of crimes being committed in Kisumu Central and its surrounding areas,” said Oron.

The legislator noted that Kisumu Central’s proximity to neighbouring sub-counties makes coordinated security operations critical, adding that criminals often exploit the interconnected nature of the city to evade arrest.

He said the motorcycles would significantly enhance the effectiveness of chiefs and assistant chiefs by enabling them to patrol villages regularly and respond promptly whenever residents raise security concerns.

“Our chiefs and assistant chiefs must have mobility so that they can respond to calls and patrol regularly. That is one of the ways we shall reduce crime in this constituency,” he said.

Oron also challenged the county government to urgently repair non-functional street lights across Kisumu City, arguing that poorly lit streets have become a major contributor to insecurity.

“Thugs like darkness, and where darkness thrives you should expect crime to increase. The city management must restore street lighting so that our people, businesses and neighbourhoods are safe,” he added.

Kisumu Central Deputy County Commissioner Langat Bozek welcomed the donation, describing it as a timely boost to the work of National Government Administration Officers.

“I want to appreciate the gesture by the Member of Parliament for assisting us with motorbikes for chiefs and assistant chiefs. They will go a long way in supporting coordination activities, particularly on security matters,” Bozek said.

He explained that the motorcycles would also support the ongoing campaign to identify residents without national identity cards and facilitate access to government services while improving collaboration between administrators and security agencies.

Bozek added that police commanders at the sub-county, county and regional levels would continue working closely with administrators to contain insecurity before it escalates.

The Deputy County Commissioner further revealed that the government was working with the Children’s Department to profile street families as part of broader efforts to address factors contributing to crime in the city.

He also echoed calls for improved street lighting, saying dark streets and malfunctioning lamps had become a major security concern in Kisumu.