DCI Probe Link Between slain Eldoret gang and Murder of PCEA Reverend

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Detectives are investigating whether four suspected gang members killed during a police operation in Uasin Gishu County were linked to the murder of a PCEA Reverend and a series of violent robberies across the Rift Valley.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the suspects belonged to an organised criminal gang that had been posing as police and military officers since late last year to rob unsuspecting motorists.

“Investigators are also analysing forensic and other evidence to establish the gang’s involvement in a robbery with violence incident reported at Gathioro Police Station, during which a PCEA Reverend was murdered, as well as other crimes across the region,” the DCI said in a statement

Authorities believe the gang used an AK-47 rifle and a pistol while disguising themselves in security uniforms to lower the guard of their victims.

The Falcon pistol recovered during the operation has been sent to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic analysis to determine whether it was used in previous crimes, including the robbery in which the PCEA minister was killed.