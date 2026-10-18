KPA snatch defeat from jaws of victory in Basketball League Africa qualifier opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 18, 2026 – Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) women’s basketball team lost 95-79 to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in their first game of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) Zone Five qualifiers in Kibaha, Tanzania on Saturday night.

The Kenyan champions did well to recover from a 26-20 loss in the first quarter, winning 24-13 and 23-21 in the second and third, to lead 67-60 heading into the penultimate stage of the match.

However, their opponents mounted a mother of all comebacks, winning 35-12 in the fourth quarter to secure a hard-fought victory and deal a huge blow to the dockers’ hopes of coming away with the bragging rights.

Kayana Taylor was the destroyer-in-chief for REG, topping the scoring charts with 37 points, to add to five assists and five rebounds as Delicia Washington (29 points) and Kadidia Maiga (11) joined her in double digits for the winners.

For Samuel Ochola’s side, Alima Doumbia was their best performer, sinking 25 points, as well as two assists and four rebounds.

Also coming away with double digits for the dockers were Tonie Morgan, whose 13 points and 12 assists earned her a double-double as consolation.

Yvonne Akello and Victoria Reynolds also sunk double digits, with each scoring 13 points.

The dockers have another chance to make amends when they meet Burundi’s Dynamo Basketball at the same venue on Monday morning.