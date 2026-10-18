Madueke saves misfiring Gunners with last-gasp strike against Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England, October 18, 2026 – Arsenal broke Nottingham Forest’s resolve as a second-half strike by substitute Noni Madueke earned the defending champions a sixth Premier League win of the season.

The Gunners looked in danger of being held to their first draw of the campaign as they struggled to break down the home side’s defence.

A dreadful first half did not feature any shots on target from either side, which is only the second time that has happened in the Premier League this season.

The first time was in a game that also involved Arsenal – at Aston Villa on 31 August, when the Gunners went on to win 1-0 thanks to Bukayo Saka’s second-half strike.

Once again they ultimately found a way to secure all three points as Madueke – who had replaced Eberechi Eze at half-time – saw his shot deflect off Daniel Munoz and find the back of the net.

That was Arsenal’s first shot on target and will have been a frustrating blow for the hosts, after they had looked like potentially upsetting the Gunners after making the better start to the second half.

But Forest paid the price for poor finishing as their search for a first home win of the season continues.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remain second in the Premier League, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

Another sub strikes as Arsenal find a way

Arsenal have started their title defence – defeat at Brighton aside – in formidable fashion, with this now their sixth league win from seven games.

There was no scintillating display on this occasion, as they struggled to create chances, but this was a reminder of the strength in depth Arsenal have to help them overcome obstacles.

Eze had been handed his first Premier League start of the season, but after an ineffective first-half display he was replaced with Madueke, who delivered the one spark needed to secure all three points.

Mikel Arteta’s options off the bench are proving important in the early stages of this campaign, with Arsenal having scored three goals via substitutes in the Premier League this season. Only Ipswich Town have scored more with four.

More frustration for Forest

Oliver Glasner delivered memories Crystal Palace fans perhaps never thought they would experience by winning the FA Cup and the Uefa Conference League with the Eagles.

He left and became head coach at Forest in the summer, but the City Ground’s Glasner era is not quite going to plan.

Forest have managed just one win in the Premier League – 2-1 at Aston Villa – but their home form will be starting to become a serious concern.

Victory against the defending champions was always going to be a lot to ask, even with Arsenal not at their best, but Forest have still not yet scored a goal in four home league games this season.

Their struggle to make opportunities count in the final third is the main issue. They had 14 shots against Arsenal and only two went on target.