LONDON, England, November 7, 2026 – Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard scored the winner as his side beat Hull City to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The hosts were frustrated for much of the match at Emirates Stadium, but Odegaard reacted quickest to slot home on the rebound in the 72nd minute, after Noni Madueke’s shot had been saved by Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Arsenal almost had a second when Madueke went through late on, but the winger was tackled by Tzolakis only for the ball to ricochet off Hull’s Nobel Mendy and then be cleared off the line by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

The Gunners’ win was their fifth in a row in the league since their 3-0 defeat by Brighton in September – still the only time they have dropped points so far this season.

Arsenal’s six-point lead at the top of the table could be reduced when title rivals Manchester City face Nottingham Forest later on Saturday (17:30 GMT).

Gunners show mentality of champions

Arsenal showed their champion mentality on Saturday to keep coming at Hull despite initially struggling to create chances.

The Gunners went close through Declan Rice’s first-half header, which was straight at Tzolakis, and Madueke’s low strike from a tight angle which was saved after the restart, but were far from their best until their goal.

Mikel Arteta’s team also had a penalty shout turned down in the first period after Kai Havertz’s shirt was pulled in the box by Mendy.

The decision was not given on the field although the Video Assistant Referee told referee Farai Hallam to look at the pitchside monitor.

Hallam then informed the crowd Havertz had been fouled, but no penalty would be awarded as the forward had been in an offside position.

Similar to an incident in their win over Liverpool last week in which Jurrien Timber pulled Alexander Isak’s shirt but the Reds were denied a penalty, the decision may have been headline news if Odegaard had not gone on to net the winner.

Instead Arsenal celebrated their ninth win in 11 matches and extended their unbeaten home run in all competitions to 11 games.

Hull still searching for first win since August

Hull started their first Premier League campaign in 10 years with two wins from two, but have failed to record a victory in eight league games since.

Sergej Jakirovic’s side competed with the champions for much of the match and had a chance to take the lead early on when Elliot Stroud’s strike from a tight angle was well saved by David Raya.

The visitors tried to push for a late leveller but Arsenal always looked comfortable after going in front.

Hull may not have been able to replicate their shock 2-1 win at Arsenal from 2008, but this performance will at least give Jakirovic confidence his side can compete with the top flight’s best.

But this loss does mean the Tigers, who are four points above the relegation zone, are now winless across their past 15 meetings with Arsenal.