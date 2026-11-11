Man Utd open talks with Pochettino about replacing Carrick

MANCHESTER, England, November 11, 2026 – Manchester United have opened talks with USA head coach Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Michael Carrick, who is expected to lose his job this week.

Carrick’s future at United will be decided at a meeting in Monaco on Wednesday that will be attended by chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

And discussions for former Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino to return to the Premier League are under way.

United have spoken to the ex-Argentina defender about their managerial position on three previous occasions – when Jose Mourinho was sacked in 2018, then in 2022 before the club appointed Erik ten Hag and again when the Dutchman was sacked in 2024.

Pochettino renewed his contract with the USA in August, and they have a two-legged Concacaf Nations League quarter-final against Haiti over the next week.

The 54-year-old has a $10m (£7.5m) release clause.

Berrada and Wilcox have flown to Monaco for one of their regular, planned meetings to discuss strategy around the football club.

On this occasion, the main issue to be decided is Carrick’s future and what should happen next.

It is expected that Berrada and Wilcox’s recommendation is for the head coach to go.

United are 18th in the Premier League – inside the relegation zone – after winning just one of their first 10 games and none since August.

It is the club’s lowest position at this stage of a top-flight season since 1986-87, when they were 20th.

Pochettino’s first job in the Premier League was at Southampton from January 2013, before a five-year stint at Tottenham from 2014 that included a Champions League final appearance.

He managed Paris St-Germain from January 2021 to July 2022 before spending the 2023-24 season in charge of Chelsea.

Pochettino moved into international football by taking the USA job in September 2024, and led the co-hosts to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.