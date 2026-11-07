Delap stars as Forest deal another heartbreak to Manchester City

NOTTINGHAM, England, November 7, 2026 – Liam Delap scored two superb goals as Nottingham Forest earned their first home Premier League win of the season with a pugnacious victory over a slipshod Manchester City.

Jair Cunha and Delap had given Forest a two-goal lead at half-time – both courtesy of rudimentary City errors – before Rayan Cherki pulled one back with a stunning half-volley.

City appeared to have the momentum but Forest remained dangerous on the counter-attack and Delap produced a spectacular finish to stymie any hopes of a comeback.

The result left City six points behind table-topping Arsenal – 1-0 winners over Hull earlier in the day – in second place, while Forest are now two points above the relegation zone in 16th.

Forest had taken an early lead when Josko Gvardiol was punished for a slightly heavy touch before being bundled off the ball far too easily by Cunha.

The Brazilian advanced towards the edge of the box before stroking a low effort into the corner of the net from just inside the area.

The intensity of Oliver Glasner’s side brought them a second goal when Xaver Schlager’s tenacity allowed him to win a 50/50 challenge against a timid Elliot Anderson.

Schlager released Delap, who powered his way from the halfway line – unchallenged – before lashing a powerful finish beyond a hapless Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City had their moments during a frenetic first period – Erling Haaland’s shot from a tight angle was cleared off the line while Enzo Fernandez should have done better with a header.

The visitors reduced the arrears early in the second half when Cherki gracefully met a clearance with a crisp half-volley.

City then camped in Forest’s half but Delap applied the coup de grace when he finished off a swift breakaway with a rasping, curling finish high into the corner of the net.

More to follow.