Sterling charged with dangerous driving after crash

HAMPSHIRE, England, August 26, 2026 – Raheem Sterling will appear in court next month to face charges of dangerous driving and possessing nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation after crashing his car into motorway barriers in May.

The former England winger, who most recently played for Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3 in Hampshire on the morning of Thursday, 28 May.

The 31-year-old was arrested and then released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “A driver will appear in court next month to face charges following a collision on the M3.

“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been charged for the following offences: dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen.

“The charges come following a single vehicle collision, involving a Lamborghini, on the M3 southbound, close to the Minley Interchange [Hampshire], on 28 May, 2026.

“No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. Mr Sterling is due to appear at Basingstoke magistrates court on 15 September.”

Police suspected Sterling of “driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs,” but that has not been included in the charges.

In May a source close to Sterling told BBC Sport there was “no proof” of drugs in his system.

The source added the player had faced “an extremely tough couple of years” and had been made to “feel worthless” and “forgotten about”.

Sterling has been without a club since leaving Dutch side Feyenoord at the end of last season.

He joined Feyenoord in February on a short-term contract after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent.

Chelsea paid £47.5m to sign Sterling from Manchester City in 2022, where he had won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup in seven years.

In 2024 the former Liverpool winger joined Arsenal on loan, but upon returning to Chelsea in 2025 was exiled from the first-team squad and made to train separately.

Sterling earned 82 England caps between 2012 and 2022, and appeared at three World Cups and two European Championships.