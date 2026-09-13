Haaland strike turns Old Trafford into theatre of nightmares as City outsmart hosts United

MANCHESTER, England, September 13, 2026 – Erling Haaland’s goal helped Manchester City win a highly controversial Manchester derby at rivals Manchester United despite playing with 10 men for more than 70 minutes.

City midfielder Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for kicking out at Bruno Fernandes and United followed it with a period of dominance, hitting the post either side of half-time.

But City scored the game’s only goal on the break in the 60th minute when Haaland tapped in Josko Gvardiol’s low, deflected cross at the back post.

Haaland had immediately been flagged for offside but a lengthy video assistant referee (VAR) check ruled the Norwegian to be on, while the offside Enzo Fernandez was not deemed to be affecting play as he stretched to connect with the cross before it reached the scorer.

The result continued City’s perfect start to the Premier League season under new manager Enzo Maresca and moved them level on points with Arsenal at the top of the table.

United dropped points for the third time in four league matches and stayed 13th.

Man City analysis: Big call goes visitors’ way when it matters

For parts of City’s first derby without Pep Guardiola as their manager in more than 10 years, it felt unlikely they would be keeping pace with title rivals Arsenal.

Foden became just the second City player to be sent off in a Premier League Manchester derby, the other being Bernardo Corradi in December 2006, after catching Fernandes’ chest with his studs while sitting on the ground.

Just before Foden’s action, Fernandes appeared to kick his back while he was on the floor.

The United captain escaped a booking.

City defended solidly and then benefited from their own controversial call to go ahead.

Haaland was only just played onside by Patrick Dorgu’s toe while Fernandez, who was clearly offside, was fortunate not to have been flagged for interfering with play while trying to meet the ball with a diving header.

United keeper Senne Lammens, who was scrambling across his goal, did react briefly to Fernandez’s attempt to play the ball.

Man Utd analysis: Cracks beginning to show after poor start

For Manchester United this match was a huge opportunity missed, and was strikingly similar to their 1-0 loss to 10-men Everton last November.

After gaining a man advantage, they first hit the post in the 45th minute through Marcus Rashford’s dipping free-kick.

They then struck the woodwork again in the 50th minute through Kobbie Mainoo’s curling effort from range which bounced off the post and hit the back of City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but landed safely for the Italian to gather.

United’s only other major chance came right at the end when Fernandes found Bryan Mbeumo in the area and his sharp shot was palmed behind by Donnarumma.

Otherwise United looked laboured going forward against 10 men, especially after City took the lead.

The Red Devils finished last season well but have started this campaign poorly, winning just one Premier League match and conceding in every league game.