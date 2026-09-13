Oilers, Leos to clash in Christie 7s final as KCB, Kabras fall

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2026 – Menengai Oilers and Strathmore Leos will clash in the final of the Christie 7s, in what is the ultimate though surprise finale to the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

The students upset KCB Rugby — the circuits defending champions and leaders — 19-12 in the first semi-final at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

Leos shot into a 12-0 lead at halftime, jolting the bankers who responded immediately with a try of their own at the restart.

They then levelled the tie midway through the second half but it was the students laughing best at the end courtesy of a winning penalty at the death.

If the semi had had the fans on the edge of their seats, there was more to come.

The Rai derby sprung to life from the onset, the oil merchants drawing first blood before the sugar millers responded immediately with a try of their own.

The next big moment belonged to Oilers who made it 10-5 but Kabras — not to be undone, responded through Matthias Osimbo.

Oilers then added two more to eventually win 20-10 and seal their slot in the final.

With KCB and Kabras to meet in the third place playoff, stakes will be high as the bankers seek to stave off the challenge of Kabras for the NSC title.

Coming into the weekend, the bankers were leading 98 points, six ahead of second-placed Kabras.