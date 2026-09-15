Indiza, Snow Lead Kenyan Charge as Sunshine Development Tour Heads to Uganda

ENTEBBE, Uganda, Sept 15 – Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow will lead the Kenyan charge when the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing makes its first appearance in Uganda at the Pearl of Africa Golf Series, set for Entebbe Golf Club from September 16 to 19.

The tournament is the sixth leg of the 2026 Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing and brings together 87 golfers from across Africa and beyond, with Uganda fielding the largest contingent of 40 players.

Kenya follows with 14 golfers, while South Africa has 18 players in the field.

Nigeria is represented by seven golfers, Zimbabwe by four, while England, Malawi, Tanzania and Eswatini have one player each.

Indiza, one of the most experienced players on the East Africa Swing, will be joined by Snow, who secured his Sunshine Tour card for the 2026/27 season, as well as Daniel Nduva, who won the Royal Nairobi Golf Club leg, David Wakhu, Mutahi Kibugu, Jastas Madoya, Erick Ooko Obura and Jacob Okello.

Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club tees off during the opening round of the Absa Ruiru Invitational on Sunday, 16th August 2026

The Kenyan contingent also includes Dennis Saikwa, Mikael Kihara, Boniface Simwa, Robinson Owiti, Andrew Chelogoi and Joseph Karanja.

The home challenge will be led by a strong group of Ugandan professionals, including Willy Deus Kitata, Ronald Rugumayo, Gaita Tadeo Rodell and Abraham Ainamani.

Rugumayo arrives in strong form after winning the 2026 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open and the second leg of the MTN Pro Tees Championship in Entebbe, while Kitata will be looking to make the most of home advantage at a course he represents.

South Africa provides the largest international contingent outside Uganda, with 18 players including Ruan de Smidt, Ruben Van Der Berg, Werner Deyzel, Dillon Germshuys, Ruan Groenewald, Hannes Strooh and Thabiso Ngcobo.

Nigeria has seven players in the field, led by Sunday Olapade, Godwin Okoko, Kamalo Bako and Ideriah Solomon, while Zimbabwe’s representatives include Visitor Mapwanya, Lloyd Dube, Bradley Kulaisi and Liberty Gumisa.

Celestin Nsanzuwera of Rwanda tees off during the second round of the Absa Ruiru Invitational, the fifth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at Ruiru Sports Club

The players will be competing for a Sh2.3 million prize fund, as well as valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, adding further significance to the four-day championship.

The points offer professionals an opportunity to strengthen their position on the global ranking ladder, while providing elite amateurs with a chance to improve their international standing.

The event also marks a major milestone for Ugandan golf, with the Pearl of Africa Golf Series becoming the country’s first tournament recognised for the Official World Golf Ranking.

The development gives Ugandan professionals an opportunity to earn world-ranking points on home soil and places the country’s golfers on the global stage.

For the Sunshine Development Tour, the Entebbe event further strengthens its role as a regional pathway for professional golfers, bringing together players from different East African and African markets while providing regular opportunities to compete for prize money, ranking points and progression on the professional circuit.

The Pearl of Africa Golf Series will get underway at Entebbe Golf Club on Wednesday, 16 September, with the tournament running through Saturday, 19 September.