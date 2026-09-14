Refereeing body admits judgement error over Haaland derby winner

LONDON, United The Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref has admitted an “error of judgement” in awarding Erling Haaland’s Manchester City winner against Manchester United.

As City celebrated a remarkable derby victory over Manchester United, there were questions as to whether Haaland’s winning goal should have stood in a match fraught with controversy.

The striker scored in the 60th minute at Old Trafford, turning home at the back post from Josko Gvardiol’s cross before it was disallowed on the field for offside.

Following intervention from the video assistant referee, the goal was awarded – the Norwegian ruled to have been played onside by Patrick Dorgu’s boot.

But there was debate as to whether the offside Enzo Fernandez, diving at the ball in a more central position than Haaland, was interfering with play.

In a statement, Pro Ref said: “It was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective.

“However, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

United defender Lisandro Martinez said it was an “injustice” while boss Michael Carrick said he was “confused” by the decision.

The goal came after City had gone down to 10 men in the first half when Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for kicking out at United captain Bruno Fernandes.

Foden was dismissed by referee Michael Oliver on 23 minutes after kicking the midriff of Fernandes while he was on the turf.

Haaland’s winning goal – why is it controversial?

When Haaland’s goal was ruled out as offside on the field, few questioned the decision as the City striker looked to have drifted beyond United’s defensive line.

The lines drawn by the VAR showed Haaland to be onside thanks to Dorgu’s boot. But it was the positioning and involvement of Fernandez that left many pundits astounded and unsure if it was a legitimate goal.

Gvardiol’s cross took a slight deflection off the boot of Dorgu before finding its way to Haaland at the back post, while Fernandez was clearly attempting a diving header in the middle of the six-yard box but he did not touch the ball.

Fernandez appeared to be in an offside position, ahead of Dorgu’s boot, but VAR deemed it to be a legitimate goal as he did not touch the ball while United defender Martinez was also closing in.

The Premier League Match Centre said on X: “VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside – and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded.

“The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball.”

A clear VAR mistake – analysis

Dale Johnson, BBC Sport football issues correspondent

The curiosity about this incident is that the goal was initially disallowed for the wrong reason. Haaland was flagged offside when he shouldn’t have been.

But as it turned out, the goal should have been ruled out because Fernandez was offside.

There is one key part of the offside law which applies to Fernandez here. A player is offside if they are:

“Clearly attempting to play a ball which is close when this action impacts on an opponent.”

Both parts of that clause must be met. It is possible for a player in an offside position to attempt to play a ball and not commit an offence – there must be impact on an opponent too.

As the ball came in, Fernandez threw himself to try to head it, with Martinez directly behind him.

Video assistant referee Matt Donohue should ask himself if Fernandez’s action would have influenced Martinez.

In other words: If Fernandez had not jumped for the attempted header, would Martinez have made a different decision over playing the ball?

If the ball had been out of reach for Fernandez, or for Martinez, then there is an argument to give the goal.

And also: There would have been no offside had Fernandez made no attempt to play the ball.

But he did. And as it went just a yard in front of Martinez too, it is very difficult to argue Fernandez did not commit an offside offence.

There is also an argument that the actions of Fernandez influence the positioning of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

However, the goal was originally ruled out for offside against Haaland – which was incorrect. So that decision had to be overturned.

And then, the VAR should have sent referee Michael Oliver to the monitor for the subjective offence by Fernandez.

It would have created the odd situation where a disallowed goal was reviewed to remain ruled out – but this is what should have happened.

It was a clear offside offence by Fernandez and will go down as a VAR mistake.

Was the VAR too concerned with a possible touch by Fernandez?

If so, did the VAR forget that Fernandez was offside, and not consider the subjective offence? It seems to be the most logical explanation.

A similar thing happened in a game between Arsenal and Brentford in February 2023 when a goal by an offside Christian Norgaard was not disallowed.

Confusion as Man Utd seethe at ‘injustice’

With Haaland’s goal settling the match, United were unsurprisingly disappointed by the decision.

“I think it was offside,” said Martinez. “And what I can’t understand is the rules. I want to be calm now, I want to control myself.

“It’s so hard because you lose a derby, you lose three points at home, and every season they’re [referees] coming to our club, they explain for one hour the rules, and they look so confident with that, and then after [there are] five or six people doing these kind of mistakes in the Premier League – it’s unacceptable.

“It’s the best league in the world, you have the best teams in the world, the best players in the world, and now we have to go home with this injustice.”

United boss Carrick also expressed his confusion.

“We put things in place in the game now, we have people in offices with all the screens for this decision,” he said.

“It’s more worrying about if that’s the interpretation of football now. If that’s the interpretation of not interfering in the game now, that’s really worrying for me. It’s a staggering explanation.

“The decision isn’t going to change the season, but it’s had a major impact on the game.”

Wayne Rooney, part of the BBC’s MOTD team, said: “Surely it’s offside. Martinez is impacted by Fernandez’s movement, and he is offside.

“I am so sick of VAR. It is horrendous, it takes all the emotion out of the game and to not see it… anyone who has played the game recognises he is offside. To get it so wrong is baffling.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Danny Murphy, added: “If Enzo doesn’t make the run Martinez sticks wth Haaland, The second person it effects is the goalkeeper. It makes it so simple and obvious and somehow they have missed the impact Enzo Fernandez has on the players around him.”

Gary Neville said on Sky Sports: “I think we’ll see some sort of apology from the referee’s association, there’s no doubt Fernandez is playing that ball and is trying to put off Martinez. I think it’s one they’ll recognising they got wrong.”

Micah Richards added: “I think it’s been a bad day for referees. They got the Foden decision wrong and the Fernandez decision wrong. I think they got it so wrong but I don’t think it takes anything away from City’s performance.”

Meanwhile, City boss Maresca said: “I think it was onside clearly so it’s good.”

‘Just a flick’ or ‘violent’ – should Foden have been sent off?

The goal came after a first half laced with controversy, with Foden shown a straight red for kicking out at midfielder Fernandes.

City midfielder Foden picked up the ball wide on the right-hand side in his own half and was closed down by Fernandes, who tripped him.

Foden then kicked out at the body of the Portuguese midfielder while on the ground and was shown a straight red card by the referee.

Replays showed that Fernandes kicked Foden in the back first, before the England international retaliated.

The incident was checked by the VAR, who confirmed the on-field decision; Fernandes was not shown a card.

Pundits were divided on whether Foden should have seen red and whether Fernandes was the man at fault.

Former Manchester United forward Rooney did not believe it was a red, saying “it was more of a flick or a gesture, than a kick out”.

Neville said he was “surprised” Fernandes did not receive a booking for his role while Roy Keane said the fault lay with the Portuguese midfielder.

“Foden gets up and reacts obviously, so he’s sent off,” he said. “Fernandes catches him and gives him a little kick. I guess it’s classed as violent. But Fernandes is the one who is violent here, I don’t think Foden should have a red card.”

Dale Johnson, BBC Sport’s issues correspondent, said: “The referee and VAR would have to deem it violent conduct rather than just petulance from Fernandes.

“The guidance changed some years ago to factor that in, so David Beckham’s kick on Diego Simeone in the 1998 World Cup would not result in a sending off today.

“It looked to me like there was little to no contact from Fernandes, and if there was it was limited force and wasn’t followed through.

“So Bruno’s act would be seen as a yellow card offence, which the VAR obviously can’t get involved in.”