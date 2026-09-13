Adios for Gor Mahia as Kenyan giants flogged by Egyptian giants in Caf Champions League

By: Omondi Onyatta 2 min read
Adios for Gor Mahia as Kenyan giants flogged by Egyptian giants in Caf Champions League
Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa in action against Pyramids FC in the Caf Champions League. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s journey in the Caf Champions League came to a crashing halt with a 5-1 thrashing by Egyptian giants Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday night.

Walid El Karti gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute before Nasser Maher made it 2-0, 10 minutes later.

Yusuf Obama added a third in the 43rd minute after K’Ogalo failed to clear their lines effectively, only for the forward to tap in a cross from the right into the near post.

David Okoth pulled one back for the Kenyan champions at the stroke of halftime, the former Kenya Police winger firing from a tight corner after he was teed up by Paul Okoth.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Omondi had a night to forget in the K’Ogalo goalmouth, failing to sort out his feet in good time, which allowed the hosts to add a fourth in the 90th minute.

Omondi could not deal effectively with a backpass from Mike Kibwage, and was closed down quickly by Pharaohs’ international Mustafa Ziko who nicked the ball from him and into the net.

Mahmoud Zalaka then added a fifth in the 91st minute to add to a miserable night in the office for Charles Akonnor’s men.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg in Nairobi a week ago, the Kenyan champions always had it all to do in the second leg to overcome Rhulani Mokwena’s charges.

Omondi Onyatta

Omondi Onyatta