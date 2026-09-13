Adios for Gor Mahia as Kenyan giants flogged by Egyptian giants in Caf Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 13, 2026 – Gor Mahia’s journey in the Caf Champions League came to a crashing halt with a 5-1 thrashing by Egyptian giants Pyramids FC in Cairo on Sunday night.

Walid El Karti gave the hosts the lead in the 27th minute before Nasser Maher made it 2-0, 10 minutes later.

Yusuf Obama added a third in the 43rd minute after K’Ogalo failed to clear their lines effectively, only for the forward to tap in a cross from the right into the near post.

David Okoth pulled one back for the Kenyan champions at the stroke of halftime, the former Kenya Police winger firing from a tight corner after he was teed up by Paul Okoth.

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Byrne Omondi had a night to forget in the K’Ogalo goalmouth, failing to sort out his feet in good time, which allowed the hosts to add a fourth in the 90th minute.

Omondi could not deal effectively with a backpass from Mike Kibwage, and was closed down quickly by Pharaohs’ international Mustafa Ziko who nicked the ball from him and into the net.

Mahmoud Zalaka then added a fifth in the 91st minute to add to a miserable night in the office for Charles Akonnor’s men.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg in Nairobi a week ago, the Kenyan champions always had it all to do in the second leg to overcome Rhulani Mokwena’s charges.