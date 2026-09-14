Shah Shines as Junior Golfers Battle at Muthaiga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 14 – Savir Shah fired an impressive 3-under-par 69 to win the Boys 15-18 years category as the NCBA-supported U.S. Kids Golf Nairobi Local Tour made its fourth stop at Muthaiga Golf Club on Sunday.

Shah produced the lowest score of the day, finishing two shots ahead of Yuvraj Rajput, who carded a one-under-par 71.

Wahome Mutahi was third on 82, while Alan Mbogo finished fourth on 84.

In the Girls 15–18 years category, Shani D’Souza emerged victorious with a score of 98, ahead of Kalendi Ndambuki on 114 and Chanel McKenzie on 119.

Ashley Gachora won the Girls 13-14 years category with 76, while Ryan Njuguna took the Boys 13-14 years category with 78. Xichao Huang and Adam Nesbitt tied for third in the latter category on 81.

In the Girls 11–12 years category, Aria Dodhia carded a one-under-par 71 to take the title, while Ishaan Patel won the Boys 12 years category with 81. Paren Reel posted a two-under-par 70 to win the Boys 11 years category.

In the younger age groups, Hakeem Mutungi won the Boys 10 category with an even-par 36, while Zowie Oliver topped the Girls 9-10 years category with 42.

The Muthaiga tournament was the fourth leg of the U.S. Kids Golf Fall Local Tour – Nairobi, bringing together junior golfers aged 5-18 years to compete in their respective age categories.

The tour is supported by NCBA in partnership with U.S. Kids Golf and the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya, providing young golfers with opportunities to compete regularly, earn Priority Status points and gain valuable experience as they develop their game.

Speaking at the close of the tournament, Jeremiah Ngatia, NCBA Branch Manager, Village Market, said the bank’s support of junior golf is part of its commitment to creating opportunities for young people to develop their skills and pursue their ambitions.

“At NCBA, we believe in supporting young people as they pursue their ambitions. Through our support of junior golf, we are creating opportunities for young players to compete, develop their skills and build confidence. It is also important that we equip young people with the right financial habits early in life, and we are delighted to be part of their journey.”

Muthaiga Winners